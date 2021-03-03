fraud

Houston woman accused of buying homes, Land Rover and Chanel items in alleged $3.7M PPP scam

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 37-year-old Houston woman is being accused of buying dozens of luxury items using CARES Act money.

The Justice Department indicted 37-year-old LaDonna Wiggins with bank fraud, making a false statement to a bank and money laundering.



According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Wiggins submitted two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received more than $3.6 million. The charges allege Wiggins used the money to make personal purchases, including two homes, multiple vehicles and luxury goods.

The Justice Department lists some of the purchases as nearly $725,000 for homes in Katy and Cypress, $78,000 for a 2020 Land Rover and a $63,000 purchase at Chanel.

Other purchases listed by officials include $46,000 at Neiman Marcus and $14,000 at Apple.

Wiggins appeared before a U.S. Magistrate on Tuesday.

If convicted, Wiggins faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine.

