Power outages may last several hour after car splits pole on Highway 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a car accident on Highway 6 near West Little York that occurred overnight.Police say a car hit an electricity pole and snapped it in half. The car stopped in a ditch nearby.Power lines are down across Highway 6 and the lights are out from Highway 6 to West Little York to FM 529.Officials say Highway 6 will be closed down until at least 4 p.m. Sunday.According to authorities, people in the vehicle were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.