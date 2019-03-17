Power outages may last several hour after car splits pole on Highway 6

EMBED <>More Videos

Car splits pole in half at Highway 6 near west Little York

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a car accident on Highway 6 near West Little York that occurred overnight.

Police say a car hit an electricity pole and snapped it in half. The car stopped in a ditch nearby.

Power lines are down across Highway 6 and the lights are out from Highway 6 to West Little York to FM 529.

Officials say Highway 6 will be closed down until at least 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, people in the vehicle were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentpower outage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver allegedly hits pedestrian while street racing
HCSO deputy injured after alleged attack by partygoers
Man dead following a drive-by shooting in south Houston
Arrest warrant issued for husband of murdered nurse
Man and woman dead after car crash in north Harris County
Father and son injured during road rage incident near RodeoHouston
Houston-area Catholic leader hospitalized for mild stroke
Show More
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Body found believed to be abducted 2-year-old girl: Police
Man believed to have fired at officer during chase: HPD
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Luck o' the Irish
More TOP STORIES News