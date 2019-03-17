HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a car accident on Highway 6 near West Little York that occurred overnight.
Police say a car hit an electricity pole and snapped it in half. The car stopped in a ditch nearby.
Power lines are down across Highway 6 and the lights are out from Highway 6 to West Little York to FM 529.
Officials say Highway 6 will be closed down until at least 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, people in the vehicle were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Power outages may last several hour after car splits pole on Highway 6
TOP STORIES
Show More