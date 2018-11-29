Family claims postal worker deflected blame on them after package-throwing caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on camera: Postal worker tosses package on lawn: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., November 28, 2018

By
NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania --
The United States Postal Service is conducting an investigation into a mail carrier caught delivering a family's package with an underhand toss.

The family isn't just upset about the way their box was handled, they say the driver tried to place the blame on them.

Brian Simon showed surveillance video from Tuesday afternoon, where a postal vehicle pulls in his driveway and the driver throws a package out of the truck window onto his lawn.

Seconds later, the driver can be seen retrieving it and returning to the truck, only to re-emerge seconds later and throw the package toward the front door of the house.

The video shows it is a two-handed heave. Simon said his wife Lisa was watching in bewilderment from inside of the house.

"She was very upset," said Simon.

Lisa comes out of the house to confront the driver. She asked what is happening.

"Her reason for throwing the package was because my dog and two younger children were out in the front yard," he said.

Simon says a neighbor's surveillance video shows the yard was empty. His 13-year-old Sheppard was inside on the couch with Lisa at the time.

The couple was upset enough to complain to the Postal Service.

A spokesperson says officials are aware of what was on the video.

They say they have apologized to the customers and there is an ongoing investigation and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.

The spokesperson would not detail what those actions might be.

Simon says he was told it could include the driver being dismissed.

"I would not want to see anyone lose their job, but on the same note, to see the Post Office, especially here in North Wales, teach the postal carriers to be a little more respectful with people's mail and packages," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspost officedelivery servicecaught on camerau.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic priest's daily journals at center of archdiocese search
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Tilman Fertitta set for UH honor before namesake arena opens
Suicide and drug overdoses push down US life expectancy
Man accused of having sex and living with Bellaire HS student
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
Show More
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
US museum dedicated to marijuana opening next year
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
Houston police offer tips on how to avoid purse snatching
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
More News