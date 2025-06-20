Fort Bend ISD students evacuate after man rushes on stage during debate tournament in Iowa

A man was arrested after running on stage during Fort Bend ISD's National Speech & Debate Association Tournament at the EMC Events Center in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTRK) -- Students from across the country, including Fort Bend ISD, got quite a scare on Thursday when a man rushed onto the stage at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines.

The incident led to the evacuation of the expo center. Video shared with Iowa TV station WOI shows Jayden Michael Roccaforte frantically moving around the stage.

Records from the county jail in Iowa show the 22-year-old from Wyoming was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

Fort Bend ISD said there were no weapons involved and no threats were made.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said no one was injured.

