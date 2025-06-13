World premiere of Barbara Walters documentary 'Tell Me Everything' at Tribeca Film Festival

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines were among the stars who came out to show their support.

NEW YORK CITY -- Barbara Walters' highly anticipated documentary, "Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything," had its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

The upcoming documentary about the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor "examines the broadcast legend's pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry," according to a press release.

The press release adds that the documentary, from ABC News Studios, "gives viewers an intimate and raw look" at Walters' "astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire."

Walters died in December 2022. She was 93.

The legendary journalist joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

Her career spanned five decades, during which she earned 11 Emmy Award nominations, winning three.

"It really is the essance of the incredible journalist Barbara was and what she did for women across our industry," Debra OConnell, Disney Entertainment President of News Group and Networks, said.

"Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Monday, June 23, and later this year on Disney+ in select territories.