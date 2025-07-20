HPD investigating deadly crash on I-10 where woman was hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a crash possibly involving an intoxicated driver where a woman was hit and killed on Uvalde Road Saturday night.

The deadly crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the East Freeway. According to police, a family was driving home when a disturbance broke out inside the car.

HPD didn't say how many people were in the car or what the argument was about.

At one point, the driver pulled over to the left shoulder after a woman inside the car asked to get some fresh air.

Police said that is when she stepped out into a moving traffic lane and was struck by a driver, who stopped immediately.

Officials said the driver who hit the woman showed signs of intoxication. Officials did not say whether the driver was taken into custody or charged.

The crash remains under investigation, HPD said.