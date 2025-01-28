Woman shot during attempted carjacking in bar parking lot in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman is on the run after he shot a woman during an attempted carjacking in east Houston late Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened outside the Voodoo Queen Daiquiri Dive on 322 Milby St. at about 11:40 p.m.

The woman was leaving the bar when a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask approached her in the parking lot, tried to steal her car, and shot her, according to Houston police.

She managed to drive down to Harrisburg Boulevard to ask for help.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are reminding people to avoid being out at night and continue to be aware of your surroundings.

The gunman got away.

