Woman shot to death at convenience store in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death at a convenience store in northwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the possible drive-by shooting at 9 p.m. at the convenience store at W. Tidwell and Guhn Road.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said that the woman was outside the store and believed to be riding on a bicycle.

Police say a dark-colored SUV or station wagon drove by, where someone fired several shots, and hit the woman at least once.

Law enforcement says that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn't say if the woman was targeted or not.

Details are limited on any suspect information.