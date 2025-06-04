Woman rescued after suffering seizure and falling into manhole in SE Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a woman they said fell into a manhole after suffering a seizure in southeast Houston.

SkyEye flew over the scene Wednesday morning, showing several law enforcement vehicles outside a gas station on Telephone and Wayside.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the rescue at about 8:52 a.m. after the woman had fallen due to her seizure. Crews were able to pull her out of the manhole at about 9:10 a.m., HFD said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, though her condition or what injuries she may have sustained in the fall are unclear.

Around the same time of this incident, Harris County Precinct 6 constables helped detain a man who allegedly attacked a woman who was vacuuming her car. Good Samaritans were able to help the man get off of her before he was taken into custody.

The woman in that attack was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries, as was the suspect, who appeared to have small lacerations.