Woman found stabbed to death outside meat storage facility in Independence Heights, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after Houston police say a woman's body was found in Independence Heights on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death and found outside a business on Victoria Drive.

On Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with investigators, who said they believe her body was dumped in an unused exit driveway of a commercial meat storage facility, Frio.

Investigators said she suffered multiple stab wounds, and her body was discovered at about 5 a.m., but it's unclear how long she was there before being found.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

