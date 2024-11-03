Suspect on the run after woman followed, shot in face during robbery attempt in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a robbery attempt after Houston police said she was followed home by the suspect early on Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Lt. Riley said the woman had just arrived at her apartment complex after leaving work. Police said an unidentified suspect reportedly followed the woman into the complex's parking lot.

The man then demanded money from the woman. Police said at one point, the suspect then fired a weapon, causing the woman to be struck in the face.

HPD said the suspect ran from the area in an unknown direction. It is unclear if they were able to take anything from the victim

The woman then ran inside her apartment and called the police before she was taken to the hospital, where she was listed as stable.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.