23-year-old woman charged with murder, accused of killing boyfriend at NW Houston motel in 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder charge has been filed against a woman accused of killing her boyfriend at a northwest Houston motel last year.

The Houston Police Department announced 23-year-old Sheila Virginia Martinez's arrest on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting.

On March 9, 2024, HPD officers responded to a motel at 1307 West Sam Houston Parkway North just before 3 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police said Martinez, who was dating the victim, told officers the man had shot himself, but an autopsy later determined it was a homicide.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Gonzalez.

Investigators identified Martinez as a suspect in the case and charged her with murder last month.

Martinez was arrested in Chambers County on Monday.

