Witness recalls moments of SW Houston dog attack that left 1 woman injured: 'It was very traumatic'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It was very traumatic. I kept having flashbacks all night about the blood," witness Amber Wollard-Robinson said.

Wollard-Robinson said during her lunch break on Thursday afternoon she witnessed a dog attack.

"I saw the pitbull had a chihuahua in its mouth, and so there was a guy trying to pull the pitbull off of the chihuahua and the lady who owned the chihuahua was just trying to get her dog and protect her dog," Wollard-Robinson said.

She says once the dogs were finally separated is when she noticed the damage the situation caused.

"When I walked up a few feet closer is when I noticed there was blood all over her hand, I thought it was from her dog. But it was actually the tip of her middle finger, it was completely gone, and the tip of her middle finger was lying on the ground," Wollard-Robinson said.

ABC13 spoke with the victim on the phone, while she's still recovering, she says her dog is OK and going to the vet on Monday.

Precinct 4 deputies say they did cite the pitbull owners for letting the dog run at large and not being vaccinated for rabies.

"I feel bad for what now might happen to that pitbull if this has never happened - the dogs never attacked anybody or anything before, its first offense. What's going to happen to that dog that's never had this happen before," Wollard-Robinson said.

