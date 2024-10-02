Armed man fatally shot while trying to get into ex's home in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was shot when he showed up armed to his ex's house and tried to get inside in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Tuesday night's scene is unfolding in the 9500 block of Willow Loge Court. Gonzalez said the man showed up at his former partner's home and tried making entry when he was shot.

The armed man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition, Gonzalez said the accused shooter remained on the scene. The case remains under investigation.

