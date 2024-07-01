Matagorda County road closing after left with 'huge holes' due to Tropical Storm Alberto: Officials

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Damage from Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of this hurricane season, led to the closure of a popular Matagorda County road.

Last Friday, county officials said the United States Corp of Engineers' West Revetment Road, along the revetment wall and west of FM 457, in Sargent, Texas, would close immediately.

"The storm has undermined the road and left huge holes all along the road," county officials said in a release after an inspection was done due to the storm.

The road is the public's only access to a public boat ramp.

The threat from Alberto has gone down, but water levels along the coast are still high. Clear Lake Shores is among the few dealing with the aftermath.

ABC13 is told the road has been in disrepair for years, and according to local law enforcement, Alberto was the final straw, washing it out and sending boaters to nearby private ramps, which cost money.

"The General Land Office knows how important this beach and access to it is to this community, and we are closely monitoring the situation, as well as communicating with our local partners," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said.

Amanda Campos with the Matagorda County Emergency Management urges everyone to avoid the road.

"We understand the public's desire to access the area during the holiday week, but per the Corp's recommendation, it simply isn't safe," she said.