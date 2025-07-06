This Week in Texas: Senate race heats up, coin flip decides Pasadena council seat

A coin toss decides a tied Pasadena council race, new challengers join the 2026 Texas Senate race, and LGBTQ concerns surface at Houston City Hall.

This Week in Texas, a coin toss decided a seat on the Pasadena City Council, and ABC13 was there for the dramatic conclusion to a tied race.

The race for U.S. Senate is heating up in Texas. Eyewitness News sits down with two of the candidates seeking to unseat Senator John Cornyn.

Terry Virts, a former astronaut and Air Force veteran, is seeking the Democratic nomination in 2026, as is former Congressman Collin Allred, who announced his candidacy this week.

Plus, Nick Natario has a story from Houston City Hall and concerns about the administration's commitment to the LGBTQ community, all on an all-new episode of This Week in Texas.

