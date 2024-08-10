This Week in Texas: Replacing Sheila Jackson Lee on ballot, VP picks, and protesting protestors

This week, the temperatures reached triple digits in southeast Texas, and the political season is reaching a fever pitch.

In an all new-episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 talks with several of the candidates seeking the nomination to replace the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on the ballot.

At least 17 people have thrown their name into the hat ahead of the vote on Aug. 13.

ABC13's panel of political insiders weighs in on the process and the possible pick.

"For you to even be considered, you have to be nominated," Democrat political strategist Odus Evbagharu said.

Then, ABC13 discusses the possibility of a restriction on where demonstrators can protest within the city of Houston.

"I proposed the idea," Houston mayor John Whitmire said. "I take full ownership."

And ABC13 talks about the plusses and minuses of the vice president choices for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

"The month of July has been a cataclysmic shift," Republican political strategist Court Koenning said.

It's a red-hot edition of This Week in Texas.

