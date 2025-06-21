24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
This Week in Texas: K.P. George's party flip, Houston crime, and housing affordability

Tom Abrahams Image
ByTom Abrahams KTRK logo
Saturday, June 21, 2025 10:32PM
This Week in Texas, Ft. Bend County Judge K.P. George's party switch, housing affordability, and Houston crime

This Week in Texas, a prominent Democrat flips to the Republican Party.

ABC13's political insider, Odus Evbagharu and Court Koenning, offer their perspectives on Ft. Bend County Judge K.P. George's shift from left to right. Then, they share insight into the legislature's approach to dealing with housing affordability.

Also this week, Eyewitness News sits down with State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons for a post-session wrap-up.

Then, a conversation about the city of Houston's crimefighting efforts-- all on This Week in Texas.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.

