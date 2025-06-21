This Week in Texas: K.P. George's party flip, Houston crime, and housing affordability

This Week in Texas, a prominent Democrat flips to the Republican Party.

ABC13's political insider, Odus Evbagharu and Court Koenning, offer their perspectives on Ft. Bend County Judge K.P. George's shift from left to right. Then, they share insight into the legislature's approach to dealing with housing affordability.

Also this week, Eyewitness News sits down with State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons for a post-session wrap-up.

Then, a conversation about the city of Houston's crimefighting efforts-- all on This Week in Texas.

