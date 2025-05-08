54-year-old suspect at center of shootout with Houston police charged and arrested, HPD says

A man wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet was shot Wednesday after he led a pursuit and exchanged gunfire with officers, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 24 hours after a shootout between police officers and an armed man ensued, the suspect was arrested and charged.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old suspect, Walter Howard, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 14000 block of Buxley Street.

The Houston Police Department said it all started when officers working on an unrelated case were conducting surveillance in the area when they noticed a man walking out of a residence wearing a ballistic vest and helmet, and carrying a rifle case.

According to police, the suspect got into a white Escalade and sparked a brief chase. The undercover officers notified responding marked units that they saw the man with a rifle inside the vehicle.

During the chase, the suspect crashed out along Buxley Street and allegedly fired a shot at the officers, prompting four of them to return gunfire.

The suspect was shot a couple of times in the shoulder. As of Thursday afternoon, he remains hospitalized and has been charged.

At the time of the shooting, a nearby school was placed on a brief lockdown.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

