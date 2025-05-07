Man in ballistic vest and helmet shot in gunfire exchange with HPD in SW Houston, police say

A man wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet was shot Wednesday after he led a pursuit and exchanged gunfire with officers, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No officers were injured Wednesday afternoon when gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and the Houston Police Department.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Buxley Street.

HPD said officers working on an unrelated case were conducting surveillance in the area when they noticed a man walking out of a residence wearing a ballistic vest and helmet, and carrying a rifle case.

According to police, the suspect got into a white Escalade, and a brief chase was sparked. The undercover officers notified responding marked units that they saw the man with a rifle inside the vehicle.

During the chase, the suspect crashed out along Buxley Street, and it's believed he may have fired a shot at the officers, prompting them to return gunfire.

The suspect was shot a couple of times in the shoulder. He was taken into custody and is expected to survive.

At the time of the shooting, a nearby school was placed on a brief lockdown, but it has since been lifted.