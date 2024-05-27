Investigation underway in Waller County after man found dead, woman rushed to hospital: Officials

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation got underway on Monday morning after a man was confirmed dead and a woman was taken to the hospital in Waller County, according to officials.

Officials said law enforcement arrived at the 2900 block of Martin Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. after receiving a tip.

It was not immediately disclosed how the man died or what injuries the woman sustained.

Officials did confirm there was no ongoing threat to the public.

It is unclear if the victims were familiar with each other.

This is a developing story.