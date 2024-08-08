Walkers find man's body while strolling southwest Houston-area park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Thursday morning stroll for two walkers turned into a horrifying scene when they came upon a man's body at Crain Park in southwest Houston, police said.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department were called to 9000 Triola Lane near S. Gessner at about 6:50 a.m.

The couple was in the park when they saw a man on the ground. Curious about the scene, they approached the body and noticed some blood. That's when police were called.

Detectives said they found evidence of a struggle near the playground and believe the man may have walked away before collapsing and dying. The man was found with signs of trauma, but the cause of the death is still not known.

It's unclear how long the man's body had been at the park, but there are a lot of activities in the morning and afternoon. It's believed the incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6:49 a.m. Thursday.

While the man's identity was not released, police said he is a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. They described him as 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.