Caught on video: Truck slams into Pasadena clothing store, injuring 1, destroying $10K inventory

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital, and a Pasadena business owner is picking up the pieces after a truck plowed into her shop early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Preston Avenue and South Street.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video showing the truck slamming into a parked car, jumping two curbs, and crashing through a brick wall into Dariela Galvan's Boutique. The impact also knocked out one of the brick support beams holding up the carport.

Police said a man in the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries, but didn't have an update on his condition or what caused the crash.

"If it has to come from our money, then if that means building it up and starting from scratch, if we have to do all of that to restart again, I will," she said.

Galvan said she tried to recover what she could, but lost half of her inventory, including clothing, hangers, and shelves-- totaling at least $10,000 in damages.

Crews spent the day picking up debris, including bricks that went flying across the parking lot.

Her business is next door to her parents' shop, which was not affected by the incident.

Galvan said she frequently works late nights and was working until 1 a.m. Friday, the night before the crash.

"Thank God we weren't here when this happened because we could have been here," she said.

