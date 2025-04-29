Wild video shows officer jump onto high-speed runaway boat

On April 28, 2025, members of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit responded to a call of a boater in distress.

On April 28, 2025, members of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit responded to a call of a boater in distress.

On April 28, 2025, members of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit responded to a call of a boater in distress.

On April 28, 2025, members of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit responded to a call of a boater in distress.

Police shares wild video showing a brave officer jump onto an unmanned boat while going about 40 miles per hour.

The incident happened after a boater said he went overboard after a large vessel cut in front of him in Sarasota, Florida on Monday.

As the boater tried to handle the wake, he was thrown from the boat, police said.

The unmanned boat then took off and was circling at about 40 miles per hour.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Marine Unit responded to the call to stop the boat from hurting someone.

Attempts to stop the vessel's motor with tow lines were unsuccessful, police said.

Video shows as Officer Dixon maneuvers near the unmanned boat - giving the chance for Lieutenant King to jump onto it.

Lt. King was able to get the boat to stop.

Police said the boater had minor injuries and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

