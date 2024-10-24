Video shows self-driving Waymo car nearly crash into oncoming traffic in Arizona

A woman in Tempe, Arizona, captured the moment a Waymo autonomous vehicle appeared to "hesitate" as it turned onto a road with oncoming traffic.

Stacy Van Horne was travelling with her daughter down West Broadway Road in the self-driving vehicle when the vehicle, preparing to cross a lane with oncoming traffic, appeared to stop.

Video by Van Horne shows her screaming as the vehicle crosses the road. Van Horne can be heard shouting "Oh my God. So many cars. Oh my God," while her daughter laughs at the situation.

Van Horne shared the footage to TikTok and labelled the incident "another Waymo ride, another close call."

In a statement to Storyful, a Waymo spokesperson said the vehicle maintained a safe distance from other vehicles in the video.

"The trust and safety of our riders and the community are paramount to us. Waymo's vehicle maintained a safe distance from other vehicles at all times while driving in this case," the spokesperson said.

"But it's also important that our vehicles' actions are comfortable and meet our riders' expectations. We are continually balancing assertiveness with progress and incorporating our riders' feedback into our driving behavior to improve the rider experience," they added.