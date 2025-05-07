Father charged with starving, beating twin 14-year-old sons, records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is behind bars after his twin sons made an outcry of abuse and starvation last summer to an employee of their apartment building, records say.

Victor Cacho is charged with four counts of injury to a child. Court records in Harris County do not show that he has any previous charges.

In July 2024, the 14-year-old boys went to an employee of the New Hope Housing on Reed Road and said they had been abused and starved by their father for the last five years, according to charging documents.

She told investigators, as noted in court records, that the boys were visibly shaking and looked scared.

The boys told police that they did not know when they last ate, records say.

At the time the boys were taken to the hospital last July, medical records said one, referred to as Complainant 1, weighed 114 pounds, and the other, referred to as Complainant 2, weighed 90 pounds.

"...Complainant 1 told her complainant 2 looks like his mother, so he got the worst beatings," the charging documents say.

The boys told police that Cacho would hide food in his room and had tape on the refrigerator to see if the boys opened the door, records say.

The boys were taken to the hospital at the time police were called and found to have contusions on their heads, a busted lip, and a black eye, records say.

During an interview with Cacho, police note that he admitted to withholding food from his sons and said he physically harmed them in the past.

"The defendant stated that last Thursday the boys went into the cabinet and got a box of spaghetti and ate it without telling him, which made him feel disrespected and upset," records say.

CPS confirmed to ABC13 that the boys are safe in CPS custody.

