Verizon customers experience second outage: reports

Customers reported another Verizon outage on Monday morning, according to downdetector.com.

The initial spike of problems happened around 6:45 a.m. C.T., the website showed.

Verizon has not put out a statement on the cause for the reported outage.

The problems were mostly reported on mobile phones. Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia were among the cities with the highest outage reports on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This comes exactly one week after Verizon had to restore service for users across the country.

Last week, many people were stuck in "SOS" mode on their phones, unable to send messages or place calls.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem or how many users were affected.

Verizon's outage happened hours after the company announced a $3 billion plan for a third-party company to lease and manage its cell towers.