Vehicle hits power pole, sends lines toppling down onto buildings in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of power lines went down Thursday morning after police said a vehicle backed into a pole in northeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called out, along with the Houston Fire Department, to the 1700 block of Caplin Street. A caller said they backed into a pole at 9 a.m., adding that lines were down across the train tracks.

SkyEye was over the scene, where you could see two power poles over two different buildings. CenterPoint was also spotted on the scene.

Footage also showed Caplin Street being closed as teams work to remove the power lines.