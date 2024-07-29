Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee died on July 19, just over a month after she announced she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee lies in state at City Hall as part of services honoring life

Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is lying in state Monday inside the Houston City Hall rotunda.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public is invited to Houston City Hall on Monday to pay their respects to late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

She was 74.

The City of Houston will celebrate late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with a series of remembrance events, starting Monday.

Jackson Lee is lying in state in the rotunda from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At about 9:15 a.m., a short program featuring Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Jackson Lee's family, faith leaders, and other dignitaries began. Then, a short procession from the steps to the inside of City Hall followed, where hundreds lined up.

"This is a celebration," Whitmire said. "God does not allow us to choose when we lose a loved one, or friend, or colleague. But he does allow us to celebrate their lives, and pay our respects, and honor them."

Lee's casket arrived draped in the American flag.

"Sheila Jackson Lee invested her everything into our Houston and even to the world. I think with the passing of her, it really just signals our new obligation as citizens of Houston, even myself to carry the legacy forward," her former aide, Jason Dawkins, said.

President Joe Biden is also expected to pay his respects later Monday.

Jackson Lee got her political start in Houston as a municipal court judge and served on the city council.

She was a fixture in politics, representing the 18th Congressional District since 1995.

Jackson Lee also led the effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

For those who knew her, she was someone always working for Houston.

"If I could mesh Dr. X, Magneto and Superman, and Batman, you get Sheila," friend Lawrence Bell said.

"Sheila was the only elected official that stood tall and stood with this community," added friend Maxine Lane-Seals.

Jackson Lee will be honored through a series of events this week.

Detailed schedule:

Monday, July 29, 2024 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. "Lie-In-State" at Houston City Hall Rotunda, Ground Floor 901 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. "Viewing & Remembrance" at God's Grace Community Church 9944 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77088

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Viewing" and 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. "Community Farewell & Appreciation Service" at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 - 11 a.m. "Remembering Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee" at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the service at Fallbrook Church on Thursday.

Services and tributes will be live streamed.

Jackson Lee's family said they were grateful for the thoughtful expressions of love, appreciation, and support as they celebrate her life.

Jackson Lee is only the second person to lie in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda.

