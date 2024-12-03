USPS suspends mail to Canada due to strike

WASHINGTON -- U.S. residents can send letters to the North Pole, but not to Canada, at least for the time being.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday it is not taking mail ear-marked for Canada.

The USPS move comes after roughly 55,000 Canada Post employees went on strike last month.

Canada Post says it has given the union a framework aimed toward reaching an agreement.

Its plan reportedly offers ways to bring greater flexibility to the Canada Post delivery model, along with movement on other issues.

Negotiators with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers say they're taking a look at the proposal.