University of Houston eliminates Gonzaga in second round of NCAA tournament to advance to Sweet 16

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WICHITA, Kansas (KTRK) -- WHOSE HOUSE? The University of Houston men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen!

No. 1 UH eliminated No. 8 Gonzaga from the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament in a 81-76 victory on Saturday night.

At halftime, Houston led 35-27 over Gonzaga. At the end of the first half, the Coogs shot 50% from beyond the arc while the Zags shot 27.3% from three-point territory. UH also scored 12 in second chance points while the Bulldogs only had 2 second chance points in the first half.

UH guard L.J. Cryer led the team in scoring with 30 points for the game. UH forward J'Wan Roberts finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Houston's Emanuel Sharp added 12 points.

Saturday marked the first meeting between both schools on the court.

The win over the Bulldogs gave the Cougars their sixth-straight Sweet Sixteen trip. Houston will face Purdue in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, March 28.