University of Houston eliminates Gonzaga in second round of NCAA tournament to advance to Sweet 16

WICHITA, Kansas (KTRK) -- WHOSE HOUSE? The University of Houston men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen!
No. 1 UH eliminated No. 8 Gonzaga from the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament in a 81-76 victory on Saturday night.
At halftime, Houston led 35-27 over Gonzaga. At the end of the first half, the Coogs shot 50% from beyond the arc while the Zags shot 27.3% from three-point territory. UH also scored 12 in second chance points while the Bulldogs only had 2 second chance points in the first half.
UH guard L.J. Cryer led the team in scoring with 30 points for the game. UH forward J'Wan Roberts finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Houston's Emanuel Sharp added 12 points.
Saturday marked the first meeting between both schools on the court.
The win over the Bulldogs gave the Cougars their sixth-straight Sweet Sixteen trip. Houston will face Purdue in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, March 28.