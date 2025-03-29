No. 1 Houston prepares for Elite 8 clash vs. No. 6 Tennessee after eliminating Purdue in Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- Just like in the lyrics of one of Bee Gees' hit songs, "You should be dancing, yeah."

That being said, the University of Houston men's basketball team is dancing their way to the Elite Eight to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

On Friday night, No.1 UH eliminated the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers in a thrilling 62-60 victory that went down to the wire. With 0.9 seconds remaining in the second half, UH guard Milos Uzan drove to the basket for an uncontested layup to seal the game for Houston.

For the Cougars, Uzan finished with a game-high of 22 points. UH guard Emanuel Sharp added 17 points, while backcourt mate L.J. Cryer finished the game with five points, five assists, and two steals.

Houston now heads to their seventh trip to the Elite Eight in school history as the team prepares for Tennessee at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. The winner of Houston vs. Tennessee will take on the winner of Duke vs. Alabama in the Final Four.