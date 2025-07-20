Union, Dynamo play to draw in physical contest

A late VAR decision in the 85th minute helped split the points between the Philadelphia Union and host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday night after former Union midfielder Jack McGlynn scored a first-half penalty kick in the 1-1 draw.

In the 85th minute, the referee awarded Philadelphia (14-5-5, 47 points) a penalty after Pablo Ortiz brought Bruno Damiani down in the box. However, referee Rosendo Mendoza went to the VAR monitor and took the penalty away after the video review showed a foul by the Union's Nathan Harriel in the play's build-up.

The draw for Houston (7-11-6, 27 points) stops a two-match losing streak, part of a stretch where the Dynamo have six points in the last seven matches. After 99 appearances for the Philadelphia Union in four seasons, McGlynn secured it from the penalty spot after an attempted free kick resulted in a handball call, in the penalty area, after Jesus Daniel Bueno lifted his arm to stop the ball's trajectory.

McGlynn hesitated on the penalty kick, and sent the ball slightly to his right as the keeper went the other direction. It was the first goal for McGlynn from the penalty spot in five seasons as an MLS pro.

After the goal, McGlynn celebrated the goal, counter to the customary response of players not celebrating when scoring against their previous team.

Philadelphia started the scoring in the 15th minute off the foot of veteran Alejandro Bedoya after the team captain started due to seven lineup changes after the Union played a midweek match. Off a throw-in, Jakob Glesnes sent in a booming cross that went far post to the chest of the Dynamo's Griffin Dorsey, who attempted to get the ball to goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. Instead, Bedoya stayed on the ball and scored the first goal of the match. It was his first goal of the regular season for the Union.

In the 67th minute, Houston's Franco Escobar landed awkwardly on his left leg, which forced him out of the match, which he exited in a wheelchair. The Argentinian could not put any weight on the injured leg.

It was the first matchup between the two sides since 2022, and a physical one with a combined 44 fouls, seven yellow cards and one red.

--Field Level Media