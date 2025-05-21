University of Houston men's basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson agrees to 4-year extension

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Head coach Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the University of Houston men's basketball team on Wednesday.

The deal keeps Sampson through the 2028-29 season, according to Vice President for UH athletics, Eddie Nuñez.

"It is hard to truly put into words what Kelvin Sampson has meant to our, men's basketball program, our athletics department, our university, and our greater Houston community," Nuñez said. "His success as a coach on the court is even more impressive when considering the tremendous impact he has had on the many young men to come through our program. Extending Coach Sampson's contract and rewarding him for what he means to the University of Houston was important to me, President (Renu) Khator and our Board of Regents, and we are thrilled that coach will remain a part of our university for years to come."

"We stand on the shoulders of all our former and current players and coaches," Sampson said. "I would like to thank President Renu Khator, Tilman Fertitta, the Board of Regents, Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez and all our great fans and supporters. We look forward to continued success on and off the court."

This past season, Sampson led the team to the NCAA championship game and was recognized as the Big 12 Coach of the Year last year.