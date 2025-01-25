TxDOT announces Studemont Street closure for I-10 Katy Freeway bridge demolition work this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT says crews will close Studemont Street on Saturday morning until Monday to continue their ongoing bridge demolition on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to TxDOT, crews will work from 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

Officials say crews demolished most of the bridge before today and will bring down the remaining columns this weekend.

All northbound traffic will make a left turn at Washington Ave., then a right turn at Yale St., and then a right turn at 11th St. to access the other side of Studemont St.

All southbound traffic will make a right at the intersection and continue along the frontage road. Traffic should make a U-turn at the Heights Boulevard intersection to access the other side of Studemont St.

TxDOT asks drivers to follow any posted detour signs, expect delays, and seek an alternate route.

Closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. For updates, please visit Houston TranStar