Turkey reports casualties in 'terrorist attack' on aerospace facility

LONDON -- Turkey's interior minister reported deaths and injuries after a "terrorist attack" at Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities near the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Three people were killed and 14 injured in the attack, Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X. Two attackers were "neutralized," he added.

"I condemn this heinous attack," Yerlikaya wrote. "Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Smoke raises as emergency rescue teams and police officers attend outside Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. IHA via AP

The Turkish Aerospace Industries site is some 25 miles outside Ankara.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.