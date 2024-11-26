Turkey Leg Hut closes indefinitely after landlord terminates lease

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Third Ward's staple restaurant, The Turkey Leg Hut, has closed for good.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the company's landlord terminated the lease at the restaurant on Almeda Road and would have had to relocate to stay in business.

The Turkey Leg Hut started as a food truck in 2015 and quickly became popular.

Nakia Holmes, the owner, announced she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March.

The restaurant closed in September due to health code violations and did not respond to ABC13's request for comment.

The health department says an inspection revealed 35 violations, such as improper food storage, unsafe equipment, and infrequent cleaning.

Holmes had posted on social media that it was closed for "renovations."

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut owner files bankruptcy to 'reposition and strengthen' business

Court records show the business owes about $4.7 million to creditors, including nearly $2 million in state tax revenue.

The filing shows the business has assets valued at $50,000 or less.

For months, ABC13 has been reporting problems within the restaurant.

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut sued for nearly $1.3M over outstanding debt

US Foods is suing popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut for more than $1.2 million. Here's why.

The business was sued last year for an outstanding debt and lawsuit fees amounting to $1,288,583.12.

The lawsuit alleges it all began in September 2020, when US Foods Inc. said it supplied produce, other non-PACA (Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act) foods, and food-related products and services in exchange for Turkey Leg Hut's timely payment of invoices.

In February, the Houston Chronicle reported Holmes fired her husband and business partner after filing for divorce last year.

In April, the Turkey Leg Hut's business office reportedly caught fire. The incident is being investigated as arson, and investigators are reviewing video and other evidence to determine what caused it.

