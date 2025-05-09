TSU graduate, former mascot reflects on how HBCU prepared him as he walks across stage Saturday

Graduation season is here! Hear from an expectant TSU grad on how the illustrious HBCU shaped his mind.

Graduation season is here! Hear from an expectant TSU grad on how the illustrious HBCU shaped his mind.

Graduation season is here! Hear from an expectant TSU grad on how the illustrious HBCU shaped his mind.

Graduation season is here! Hear from an expectant TSU grad on how the illustrious HBCU shaped his mind.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This time of year is the best time of year! It's not quite Christmas or Thanksgiving, but many are grateful as graduation season is upon us!

Ceremonies at Texas Southern University started on Friday.

One student taking the stage is getting his second degree from TSU, which he earned while serving as a trustee on the Port Arthur ISD Board of Education.

SEE ALSO: Houston Grand Opera's Giving Voice to honor HBCU's during annual event

Taylor Getwood joined Eyewitness News Live with Briana Connor to reflect on his journey.

While on campus, he made history as the first Mr. Texas Southern to become a national HBCU king.

He also recently served as the student regent. Getwood also said he looks back fondly on being the university's mascot, Tex the Tiger.

Getwood believes his time on campus has prepared him for what happens after he crosses the stage. He will be one of hundreds of Tigers getting degrees that will empower them to leave their paw prints on the world.

The university will hold two commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

During the 2 p.m. ceremony, Allison Leland, the wife of TSU alumnus and Texas Congressman George Thomas "Mickey" Leland III, will receive an honorary doctorate.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.