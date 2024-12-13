Immigration advocates call for readiness ahead of Trump's mass deportation plan

As President-elect Donald Trump's start date nears, many communities are concerned wondering how he will carry out his mass deportation plan.

As President-elect Donald Trump's start date nears, many communities are concerned wondering how he will carry out his mass deportation plan.

As President-elect Donald Trump's start date nears, many communities are concerned wondering how he will carry out his mass deportation plan.

As President-elect Donald Trump's start date nears, many communities are concerned wondering how he will carry out his mass deportation plan.

As we get closer to the new presidential administration, many communities are in fear, wondering just how President-elect Donald Trump will carry out his mass deportation plan.

In fact, a report by the Associated Press said schools around the county are preparing for upheaval as he plans to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally. They said educators are training staff on how to act in the event of raids in and around schools, but some superintendents are not commenting right now for fear of bringing attention to their immigrant students.

Raids in or around schools have always been off-limits, but the Trump administration has said that will not be the case with him, according to the immigration advocacy group FIEL.

Cesar Espinoza said they have seen this before but are currently in a holding pattern, waiting to see what exactly Trump's administration will do before they move in on a plan. They are advising the immigrant community to have a plan in place just as they would have a fire plan.

They said to have your children's documents, such as immunization records, passports, and more, ready to go. Make sure you assign a family member access to your bank account should they need to.

A local immigration lawyer said the legality of this may not be easy for Trump's administration to carry out.

"Yes, it's going to be an uphill battle because the constituting violations and the education violation (are) something that may never be approved by the Supreme Court, and people need to be able to have rights and access to certain things for this type of enforcement it would be totally against the constitution," lawyer Kim Bruno said.

ABC13 contacted HISD to see if they have a plan in place and are waiting to hear back.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.