Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

The pair was serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple was sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple was sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple was sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple was sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.

President Donald Trump officially pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The official word comes a day after his communications adviser announced the president would pardon the pair, who are serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon of Trump signing and posing with the pardon.

Savannah Chrisley said on Tuesday that Trump had called her to notify her that "he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents."

"I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home," the 27-year-old said in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple, who became famous for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

"Chrisley Knows Best" premiered in 2014 and followed the lavish lifestyle of wealthy real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.