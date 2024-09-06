'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' premieres Sept. 24

True-crime and the paranormal converge in new Hulu series

True-crime and the paranormal converge in "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal," premiering Sept 24 on Hulu.

Do you believe in the paranormal? Aliens? Spirits? Otherworldly beings?

"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" takes a look at true-crime cases involving encounters with the paranormal world.

The 8-part docu-series tells these stories through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews and all-new investigations.

The official synopsis lists some of the stories the show looks into: "A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast. A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy. An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco's Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried."

It continues by stating, "At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths - about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us."

Sounds like a perfect binge for spooky season.

All episodes of "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" premiere September 24 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.