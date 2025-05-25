Truck explosion damages multiple homes in Chicago suburb

A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Wood Dale Road near Lake Street on Saturday.

A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Wood Dale Road near Lake Street on Saturday.

A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Wood Dale Road near Lake Street on Saturday.

A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Wood Dale Road near Lake Street on Saturday.

ADDISON, Ill. -- A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in a Chicago suburb Saturday morning, according to police.

The explosion happened at about 8:40 a.m. in the suburb of Addison.

The moment the explosion happened was caught on video by a home security camera. The driver walked away with only minor injuries.

"I thought, 'Wow, they're starting early with the fireworks, this year, but that one sure seems to have a little extra punch'," neighbor Angelo Source said.

"We missed it this thing about three-to-five minutes," neighbor Rock Foreman said. "Like, if we just lounged around a little bit longer, we would've been right here when it happened."

After the blast, pieces of the truck can be heard hitting the ground.

"Probably about a block, two-block long debris field of debris from the houses and the truck," Addison Fire Protection District Chief Brock Herion said. "The driver...was walking next to the truck when the crews pulled up."

Investigators said they believe a propane tank being carried in the truck was leaking before it exploded. Police said the force damaged four homes, including Rock Foreman's.

The worst house damage was at Foreman's neighbor's home, directly across the street.

"It startled him to death," Foreman said.

Penske said the vehicle was rented out to a customer who was moving household items.

"Penske will cooperate fully with any further investigation by law enforcement. Under Penske's rental agreement, explosive, flammable or otherwise hazardous materials should not be transported in a consumer rental moving truck," a spokesperson said.

Police said the explosion was "accidental." Amid all the damage, neighbors are finding relief that the blast was not deadly.