How a shoe rack sparked a family's journey into 3D woodworking

HOUSTON, Texas -- Spidey Spencer has designed cutting boards shaped like a guitar to the shape of Texas. Sometimes, his designs are based on what inspires him at the moment.

"Each board is handmade, and every board I make is completely different," Spencer said. "All cutting boards are natural. They are not painted. They are not stained."

Before 2017, Spencer had never done any woodworking. The military veteran was working with computers. That changed when his daughter needed a shoe rack.

"I basically decided I'm going to get me a chop saw and some wood and try to figure it out myself," Spencer said. "It was a task. It took me four months to make."

That DIY project sparked his passion for woodworking. Spencer and his wife, Laddavan, now run Spencer's Custom Wood. Together, they work on 3D wood art in addition to kitchen products.

"We try to figure out what's the best way to make it come to life," Spencer said.