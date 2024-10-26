Wings Over Houston takes off Sat. Oct. 26 to showcase best aerial demonstration teams in the world

Get ready for some aerial and historical action this weekend for a showcase dedicated to aviation at Ellington Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wings Over Houston is set to come back this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27!

If you want to check out some fun aerial activity and watch one of the top airshows in the United States, here is what you need to know before heading to Ellington Airport.

According to the organization's website, it's a community event presented by the efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force.

It is a showcase dedicated to highlighting vintage World War II aircraft and presenting modern aviation.

It will also feature a show from everyone's favorite, the Blue Angels.

Gates to the show began opening at 8 a.m., but the show doesn't start until 10:30 a.m.

It will be easiest to purchase admission tickets online ahead of time. It is $50 for adults, and children ages 14 and under can enter the grounds for free.

A ticket includes parking, access to a shuttle bus, and the entire event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Onsite parking is limited. For those looking, you can use Metro's Bay Area Park & Ride, Fuqua Park & Ride, or El Dorado Park & Ride and catch one of those free shuttles.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.