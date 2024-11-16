2-year-old hospitalized after being found unresponsive in body of water in NW Harris Co.: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a body of water near a residence in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the near-drowning in the 10900 block of Windfern Lakes.

Authorities say that the toddler is believed to be 2 years old.

Law enforcement says that EMS performed CPR on the toddler, and the toddler was taken to a hospital.

Any details regarding what happened are still limited. An investigation is ongoing.