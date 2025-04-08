Cutting-edge scan gives immersive, 3D look at Titanic wreck in new Nat Geo documentary

A massive, cutting-edge undersea scanning project has created the first high-res, 3D digital twin of Titanic for an unprecedented immersive investigation.

A new National Geographic documentary, "Titanic: The Digital Resurrection," is offering a groundbreaking look at history's most infamous maritime disaster.

After nearly two years of research and processing, experts were able to create a full-scale, exact digital twin of the Titanic with the help of cutting-edge technology and 715,000 digitally scanned images.

The 1:1 digital model of the wreck, which is accurate to the rivet, helped to work out exactly what happened to the ship's passengers and crew based on scientific evidence, rather than theories.

The special follows a team of renowned experts, historians and engineers as they explore this virtual recreation using advanced forensic analysis.

Their mission is to review and challenge long-held assumptions, including reconstructing a minute-by-minute timeline of the tragedy to uncover new insights into the ship's final moments on that fateful night in 1912.

Aril 14 marks the 113th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking.

Watch the premiere of "Titanic: The Digital Resurrection" on Friday, April 11 on National Geographic, or stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

