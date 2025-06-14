Thousands gather for 'No Kings Day' protest in downtown Houston: 'Make our voices heard'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a day of demonstration in downtown Houston on Saturday for the "No Kings Day" protest.

People are taking a stand against what they say is an overreach of President Donald Trump's administration when it comes to immigration enforcement.

"To oppose what's happening in our country and to make our voices heard," protester Jyotika Kopur said.

Protesters said they are marching for change.

"I don't want this country to go back. I grew up in the 50s. I know what make America great period was, and it wasn't this," protester Sallie Derich said,

Organizers, marchers, and lawmakers added that they are protesting against President Trump's administration over recent immigration deportations and civil rights.

"Because we have a president right now, who's making it very clear that he thinks he's a king, and quite frankly we have state leadership that feels similarly, and quite frankly we need the people of Texas to be powerful to shape the change that's happening around us," Texas State Senator Molly Cook said.

"And there's no way that Donald Trump should be targeting immigrants. This country was founded on immigration, how dare he," Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones said.

Congressman Al Green again called for the president's impeachment and for people with signs held high to show what they say democracy looks like.

"This is what we must do when the courts can't stop the president, when the Republicans won't stop the president, then we, the people, have to stop this ruthless, authoritarian president," U.S. Congressman Al Green said.

