A Thousand Blows' trailer: Stephen Graham throws punches in gritty boxing drama

From Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," comes a new Hulu Original series dropping February 21

LOS ANGELES -- From Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," comes "A Thousand Blows," a new Hulu Original series premiering February 21.

In the newly released trailer, viewers are introduced to Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), two best friends on the run from Jamaica. Hezekiah finds himself thrust into the perilous and illegal boxing scene of "the lion's den," aka 1880s Victorian London, where "you learn to fight" to survive.

Soon, his success attracts the likes of Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Queen of the Forty Elephants, "the biggest gang of female thieves in the whole of London," as well as Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), the "self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world," who is determined to take Hezekiah down.

"A Thousand Blows" season one is created, written and executive produced by Knight.

Graham stars and serves as an executive producer.

The cast also includes Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister.

The six-episode first season of "A Thousand Blows" drops February 21 on Hulu.

