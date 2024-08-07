Texas Wind Insurance Association OKs 10% rate hike on policies: 'I'm so disappointed'

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some coastal neighbors warn that devastating impacts could be coming after a rate hike was approved by the Texas Wind Insurance Association Board.

AccuWeather predicts that Hurricane Beryl's strong winds caused about $30 billion in damage. It's destruction some Galveston homeowners know too well.

"Roof, railings, decking," Theresa Elliot, who filed a claim through her Texas Wind Insurance Association policy, explained.

A peace of mind that's causing concern, not because she was denied, but how much more her protection may cost.

"It's just unbelievable to me," Elliot said. "I'm so disappointed."

It is frustrating because, on Tuesday, the state insurance board considered increasing rates by 10%. Before they did, two hours of testimony were given from people pleading to keep rates the same.

"For myself, children, and grandchildren, please vote against this rate increase," one person said.

Ultimately, the board approved the higher costs by just one vote, which they say wasn't a choice because of rising natural disaster costs.

The group said it received 27,000 claims related to Hurricane Beryl, which could amount to $400 million.

They said increasing rates by 10% would generate an extra $75 million. The association has more than 250,000 policies covering wind and hail damage.

The average residential policy is $2,300. This means a homeowner would pay $230 more.

But it's not just residents - the Galveston Chamber of Commerce told the board that 30% of its businesses could close because of the increase.

"It would lead to widespread closures, job losses, and economic decline impacting not only in Galveston County but the entire state," Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Spagnola explained.

It's not a done deal yet, as the Texas Insurance Commissioner has to approve it.

When ABC13 reached out to the Texas Department of Insurance, a spokesperson said she's waiting to see the request first.

If approved, the increased rate starts in January.

"It's going to be a dramatic effect, especially on seniors and people that are on fixed incomes," Elliot said. "It's just a travesty."

This expense could soon become more costly, but neighbors know they need it because of the damage storms can cause.

