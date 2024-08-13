Texas House Republicans petition State Fair to rescind gun ban

The Texas State Fair said guns would be banned on the grounds after three people were injured by gunfire at last year's event.

Texas Republicans are pressuring the State Fair to reconsider a ban on guns by signing a petition that states gun-free zones are a magnet for crime.

Texas House Republicans are pressuring State Fair officials to rescind its recent decision to ban all firearms from the fairgrounds.

Fair officials and law enforcement announced the policy change last week, roughly a year after a gunman opened fire at the fair, injuring three people. The fair also announced it will have cameras at entrances for the security process and will not provide lockers or bag checks for larger bags.

The State Fair of Texas starts Sept. 27 in Dallas.

As of noon on Monday, 71 state lawmakers and Republican House nominees signed a petition saying the new policy makes the fair "less safe" because "Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil."

"The State Fair of Texas claims to be a 'celebration of all things Texas,' yet this new policy is anything but a celebration of Texas," the petition reads.

The letter also warned that if the gun ban at the State Fair goes into effect, they would consider taking legislative action.

"Your actions raise questions about the need for legislation next session to further protect these rights on lands managed by the public," the lawmakers wrote.

Texas Gun Rights, a gun advocacy group, also released a statement encouraging the state fair to change its decision. "Gun Free Zones don't work. This is another feel good attempt that accomplishes absolutely nothing for safety," Chris McNutt, President of Texas Gun Rights, said in the statement.

Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Cameron Turner in connection with the shooting, who they said opened fire at the fair's food court. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

